Discount airline NewLeaf nearly doubles flights at Edmonton International Airport

Discount airline NewLeaf has upped the number of routes flying to and from Edmonton.

On Thursday, the company announced it was expanding from nine departures and nine arrivals to 16 departures and 16 arrivals.

Routes include an Edmonton-to-Halifax flight five times a week for as low as $39. That service will be available starting in June and through to September. A search Friday revealed a return flight (with stops) to Edmonton-Halifax-Edmonton in July would cost $478.

The 2017 summer schedule also includes flights between Abbotsford and Edmonton five times a week and between Hamilton and Edmonton five times a week for as low as $19. A search Friday found a return flight (non-stop) to Edmonton-Abbotsford-Edmonton in July would cost $124.

“Our customers have repeatedly asked for more opportunity to travel on the routes that we serve, so that’s precisely what this schedule provides,” Jim Young, president and CEO of NewLeaf Travel Company, said.

Edmonton lost service to Moncton but NewLeaf said it’s expecting to add it back.

NewLeaf’s full summer schedule can be seen below.

NewLeaf first starting offering flights at the Edmonton airport on July 29, 2016, with non-stop flights to 11 cities across the country.

The company says it’s able to keep costs low by only charging the bare minimum for a seat on a plane. Anything else will cost you. A carry-on bag can cost anywhere from $31.50 if you pay online ahead of time, up to $90 at the gate.

Some Alberta travellers were frustrated in early January after NewLeaf abruptly cancelled its planned flight service to Phoenix-Mesa for 2017. The company offered ticket refunds for cancelled flights.

NewLeaf called the cancellations a case of “the big guy squishing the little guy.”

On New Year’s Eve, wintry conditions on the West Coast left dozens of Calgary- and Edmonton-bound passengers stuck at the Abbotsford Airport for hours.

However, what frustrated many of the passengers is the service they received from NewLeaf Travel.

“We were on the airplane for an hour and 45 minutes before they took us off it,” passenger Stephanie Campbell said. “They didn’t provide taxi cabs or hotels. It wasn’t their concern. ‘Go find your own hotel on New Year’s Eve.’”

“Eight hours and no food, no water was offered. NewLeaf couldn’t care less,” Campbell said. “They said nothing at all.”

With files from Kim Smith, Global News