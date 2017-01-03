Discount company NewLeaf Travel says ‘sorry Alberta’ and cancels Arizona, Florida flights

Winnipeg-based discount travel company NewLeaf announced in a Facebook post Tuesday it will cancel its planned flight service to Phoenix-Mesa in 2017 in a case of what it calls “the big guy squishing the little guy.”

“We didn’t necessarily expect to receive such strong competition on a route that was never served before and within hours of our announcement … that airport [Mesa] had been contacted by WestJet to put service in,” director of marketing and communications Julie Rempel told Global News.

“Despite all our efforts, in order to make it profitable, we just felt at this time we couldn’t turn that corner.”

The post attributed to Jim Young said “when an airline in Canada found out that NewLeaf was servicing Phoenix-Mesa they too decided to follow our schedule” and lowered its fares.

“We are very sorry, Alberta, but we cannot offer service to Phoenix-Mesa this year,” reads the post.

“This is a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy so that the big guy can profit more…We sincerely hope and in fact challenge the other airlines to keep the fares low for you so that you can still travel south for the winter.”

The statement says the planned winter Florida route from Hamilton, Ont. will also be postponed.

WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart told Global News the Greater Phoenix area is “a very competitive market served by numerous airlines with WestJet included among them.”

“The airline business is more challenging than it seems and this airline appears to be blaming one airline for their woes in a particular market without providing the travelling public the full story.”

NewLeaf said it’s in the process of refunding customers their tickets, but can’t cover additional travel-related expenses.

“We wouldn’t be offering additional compensation for travel not booked through NewLeaf,” Rempel said, adding that while customers may be upset, the company has been “overwhelmed” by support from the public.

“This wasn’t an easy day for us and it wasn’t an easy decision for us but in order to…be in business for the long haul, we needed and wanted to make these decisions that smartly affect the longevity of NewLeaf.

“Our motto is to continue to get people to their destinations affordably, so when we had to do this… it just is not happy day.”

Watch below from Nov. 2016: Are new low-cost airlines charting a new course towards cheaper fares in Canada? As Reid Fiest reports, the entry of NewLeaf Travel is showing some fares are decreasing.