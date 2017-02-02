PotashCorp miners trapped underground after fire at Rocanville potash mine

Dozens of PotashCorp miners were trapped underground overnight after a fire broke out at a potash mine in in Rocanville, Sask.

The fire started at around 3:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday when a truck parked underground caught fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire but the smoke underground forced 87 workers into a mine refuge station.

The workers came up from the refuge stations in stages after the smoke cleared. The last miners came up at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported and work resumed at the mine this morning.