February 2, 2017 10:07 am

PotashCorp miners trapped underground after fire at Rocanville potash mine

By Web Producer  Global News

The exterior of the Potash Corp. Rocanville potash plant on on Nov. 3, 2010 near Rocanville, Sask. Potash Corp.

Troy Fleece / The Canadian Press
Dozens of PotashCorp miners were trapped underground overnight after a fire broke out at a potash mine in in Rocanville, Sask.

The fire started at around 3:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday when a truck parked underground caught fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire but the smoke underground forced 87 workers into a mine refuge station.

The workers came up from the refuge stations in stages after the smoke cleared. The last miners came up at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported and work resumed at the mine this morning.

