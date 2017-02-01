Alberta willing to accept more refugees: Premier Rachel Notley

Premier Rachel Notley said Alberta is willing to accept more refugees if the federal government decides to lift a cap on how many can come to Canada.

Notley said the premiers had a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last weekend about the United States and the issue of refugees came up.

The premier said she believes Ottawa is considering such a move and there were discussions about how the federal government could provide adequate support to provinces that receive more refugees.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Tuesday he believes the federal government needs to look at what it can do in the short-term.

“There are people in desperate need who are fleeing violence and terror, whose very lives are on the line and I think that we’ve shown in our community and in our country that we can look after these folks,” Nenshi said.

“So I’d like to see the federal government ease restrictions especially on privately sponsored refugees sooner rather than later so that we can deal with the short-term issue. And in the long term, let’s think about how to place Canada in the world, in terms of refugees certainly, but also in terms of immigration and in terms of trade. Saying that we are open to minds and ideas and people and investment here, this could really be a turning point for our nation in terms of how we think about ourselves and we should capitalize on that.”

The federal New Democrats have been pushing the Liberals to do more to fill the gaps left by U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration order on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and his indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Tuesday the government plans to stick to its current plans and ensure that it develops policy after careful consideration of all the implications.

Last year, the Alberta government has said it expected to welcome 3,000 Syrian refugees.

With files from Global News.