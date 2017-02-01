Central Alberta storefront ‘obliterated’ by pickup truck in ATM theft attempt: RCMP

The RCMP said it is looking for two men they believe rammed a pickup truck into a storefront in Whitecourt, Alta. early Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal an automated teller machine.

According to police, a black Ford F-150 crashed into the front of a convenience store in the 3700 block of Kepler Street shortly after 4 a.m. They said the vehicle was driven “back and forth inside the store several times” and that much of the storefront was “obliterated” as a result. However, police said the theft attempt was not successful.

READ MORE: Arrest made after backhoe found carrying ATM in north Edmonton

Mounties said the pickup truck, which they believe was stolen, was found “torched” later in the morning.

According to police, both men involved in the break and enter were wearing gloves and masks.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the suspects is asked to call the RCMP’s Whitecourt detachment at 780-779-5900. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

READ MORE: More than 100 charges laid against 7 people in string of Alberta ATM thefts

Watch below: On Oct. 18, 2016, Tom Vernon filed this report after seven people were arrested in connection with a string of brazen robberies throughout rural Alberta. ATMs were the target and significant efforts were taken to break them open.

Brazen ATM thefts appear to be on the rise in Alberta. In the first six months of 2016, there were more than 130 ATM thefts across the province, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.