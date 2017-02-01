Crime
February 1, 2017 3:34 pm

Calgary police ask for public help locating Dale Alexander Morgan

By Assignment Editor  Global News

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a 37-year-old Calgary man who is wanted on warrants for criminal harassment and failing to comply with a court order.

Dale Alexander Morgan is also wanted on a charge of theft under $5,000 in an unrelated case.

Police have released a photo of Morgan, who is described having a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by text at 274637.

Global News

