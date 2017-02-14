Crime
February 14, 2017 4:55 pm

Man wanted on warrants for domestic offences arrested in Calgary

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary police have located Dale Alexander Morgan, wanted on warrants.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police said Tuesday a man wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic offences has been arrested thanks to a tip from the public.

Dale Alexander Morgan has been charged with criminal harassment, failing to comply with a court order and theft under $5,000 in an unrelated warrant.

Police said Morgan was spotted in a coffee shop on 8 Avenue S.W. on Friday at around 4:45 p.m. Officers arrested him shortly after without incident.

Police thanked the public for help in finding Morgan.

No further details will be released, police said, citing the domestic nature of the charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
dale alexander morgan
dale morgan
Domestic Violence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News