Man wanted on warrants for domestic offences arrested in Calgary

Calgary police said Tuesday a man wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic offences has been arrested thanks to a tip from the public.

Dale Alexander Morgan has been charged with criminal harassment, failing to comply with a court order and theft under $5,000 in an unrelated warrant.

Police said Morgan was spotted in a coffee shop on 8 Avenue S.W. on Friday at around 4:45 p.m. Officers arrested him shortly after without incident.

Police thanked the public for help in finding Morgan.

No further details will be released, police said, citing the domestic nature of the charges.