Money
January 31, 2017 11:56 pm

Warren Buffett says he’s ‘bought $12 billion of common stocks’ since Donald Trump victory

By Staff Reuters

In this Monday, May 4, 2015, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb.

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
A A

The failure of Warren Buffett‘s favoured candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire’s appetite for stocks.

Buffett revealed that he has bought $12 billion of stock for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc since the Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

Story continues below
Global News

In an interview with talk show host Charlie Rose that aired on Friday night, Buffett suggested that Berkshire’s post-election stock purchases overall were even higher, reflecting stocks that his deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler bought.

“We’ve, net, bought $12 billion of common stocks since the election,” Buffett said. “The guys that work with me, the two fellows, they probably bought a little bit or sold a little bit too.”

The speed with which Berkshire is buying stocks is unusual. It has spent in fewer than three months roughly half what it spent on equities in the three years ending Sept. 30, 2016.

Buffett demurred on whether Berkshire has added to its stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines: American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Continental Holdings Inc.

WATCH: Warren Buffett says it was fun to encourage, help Americans to vote

Berkshire revealed those stakes in mid-November, surprising many given Buffett’s long aversion to the sector.

Asked why Berkshire dove in, Buffett said: “It was in large part my decision.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump unveiling creates inescapable reality show comparisons

Berkshire will likely by Feb. 14 disclose some of the stocks it has bought, in a regulatory filing listing most of its U.S. holdings as of year end.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owned $102.5 billion of equities as of Sept. 30, excluding its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

WATCH: How did Donald Trump win the U.S. Election?

U.S. stocks rose after Trump was elected, reflecting investor optimism that his policies might boost economic growth, aided by a Congress also under Republican control.

Buffett said Trump is unlikely to reach his goal of 4 percent annual growth, but that growth at half that level would over a generation add $19,000 per person to real gross domestic product.

READ MORE: Donald Trump selects Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee

“Two percent will produce miracles,” Buffett said.

The U.S. economy grew by 1.6 percent last year, the lowest since 2011.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Donald Trump
Donald Trump news
Donald Trump Stock Market
Hillary Clinton
U.S. Presidential Election
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett investments
Warren Buffett tRUMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News