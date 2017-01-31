Ontario Fire Marshal called in to investigate massive barn fire in Plympton-Wyoming

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate as several fire departments battle a massive barn blaze in Plympton-Wyoming.

Lambton County OPP were called to the scene on Confederation Line just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, a large livestock barn was already completely engulfed.

In addition to OPP, the Warwick Fire Department, Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department, Brooke-Alvinston Fire Department, and Lambton County Emergency Medical Services are all on scene.

Confederation Line is closed from Stewardson Road to Leyton Road and crews expect to remain on scene for much of the afternoon.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage is not yet known.