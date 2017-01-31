Traffic
January 31, 2017 11:18 am
Updated: January 31, 2017 11:21 am

Cyclist hit by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A collision took place between a car and a cyclist at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Max Kalinowicz/Global News
A 33-year-old cyclist is in hospital after colliding with a car around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The accident took place as the driver was heading northbound on Saint-Denis Street.

She collided with the cyclist at the corner of du Carmel Avenue, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Officials don’t fear for his life.

 

