Cyclist hit by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 33-year-old cyclist is in hospital after colliding with a car around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The accident took place as the driver was heading northbound on Saint-Denis Street.

She collided with the cyclist at the corner of du Carmel Avenue, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Officials don’t fear for his life.