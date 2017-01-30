Canada
January 30, 2017 5:43 pm

RCMP investigate vandalism of Moncton police, firefighter memorials

The International Association of Fire Fighters memorial is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 after it had been vandalized. The Moncton Police Force memorial was also vandalized.

IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association
RCMP are investigating a case of vandalism after memorials for firefighters and police were vandalized in Moncton.

On Sunday, police received a complaint that red paint had been sprayed onto the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) memorial – which honours Moncton firefighters who died in service – and the Moncton Police Force memorial honouring police officers who died in the line of duty.

The Moncton Police Force memorial is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 after it had been vandalized. (Credit: IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association/Facebook)

IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association/Facebook

Both memorials are located in Victoria Park near Park Street.

Police say they are trying to confirm what time the vandalism took place and ask anyone with information to call 506-857-2400.

The IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that a majority of the paint had been pressure washed and thanked the community for its support and also thanked “everyone who has reached out to offer help to clean the monuments.”

The International Association of Fire Fighters memorial, left, and the Moncton Police Force memorial are pictured on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 after being pressure washed. RCMP said the two memorials had been vandalized. (Credit: IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association/Facebook)

IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association/Facebook
