RCMP investigate vandalism of Moncton police, firefighter memorials

RCMP are investigating a case of vandalism after memorials for firefighters and police were vandalized in Moncton.

On Sunday, police received a complaint that red paint had been sprayed onto the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) memorial – which honours Moncton firefighters who died in service – and the Moncton Police Force memorial honouring police officers who died in the line of duty.

Both memorials are located in Victoria Park near Park Street.

Police say they are trying to confirm what time the vandalism took place and ask anyone with information to call 506-857-2400.

The IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that a majority of the paint had been pressure washed and thanked the community for its support and also thanked “everyone who has reached out to offer help to clean the monuments.”