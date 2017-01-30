Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister ‘shocked’ by Quebec mosque shooting

WINNIPEG – Premier Brian Pallister says he is “shocked and saddened” by the mass shooting at a Quebec mosque that left six people dead and eight more injured Sunday night.

In a statement, Pallister extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“Canada is a nation of diversity, tolerance and respect. It is my enduring hope that, in the aftermath of this senseless attack, Canadians are reminded of the importance of upholding these values each and every day,” Pallister said.

RELATED: Quebec City terrorist attack on mosque kills 6, injures 8

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec as an act of terrorism.

The victims that were killed range in age from 35 to 70 years old, according to police. The injured include children.

Police say 39 others survived the attack.

Two people were arrested shortly after the shooting, one at the scene and another on a highway east of the downtown core.