Regina mayor offers support to those affected by U.S. refugee ban

Regina’s mayor is offering a warm welcome and support to those affected by the recent U.S. refugee ban.

In a Facebook statement, Mayor Michael Fougere said “Regina is a city built on immigration” and “thrives on diversity.”

“We have seen how positively our community views the arrival of new Canadians through the recent settlement of Syrian refugees,” Fougere’s Facebook post read.

“We will happily welcome and offer support to any individuals affected by the travel ban in the U.S.”

Both the prime minister of Canada and the Saskatchewan premier took to Twitter Saturday to voice their stance on the issue.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017



Story continues below Sask has welcomed approx 2000 refugees this past year. We stand ready to assist fed gov't re: anyone stranded by the US ban. — Brad Wall (@PremierBradWall) January 29, 2017

Fougere also said Regina will continue to work with community partners and the federal and provincial governments to assist those in need.

