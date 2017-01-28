Slide and Ride program gives Edmontonians with disabilities a ski experience

People with varying disabilities got the chance to experience winter fun at the first-ever Slide and Ride program in Edmonton.

Slide and Ride is an introduction to skiing and snowboarding program organized by the Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing (CADS). CADS organizes the programs for those with disabilities ranging from physical and visual to hearing and cognitive.

In addition to Saturday’s event at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, other inaugural Slide and Ride events were held at ski hills across the province.

“In a lot of cases, people either don’t realize they have recreational opportunities that are available to them with disabilities,” said Ozzie Sawicki, program director for CADS Alberta.

Stephanie and Dwayne Stang of Sherwood Park brought their daughter Kaylee, 10, to Saturday’s event.

Kaylee was born with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder. It causes regression in skills, such as communication and mobility. She is non-verbal and relies on a wheelchair.

“She’s gained a mobility syndrome called dystonia where it gives her leg spasms and it’s difficult for her to walk on her own all the time,” Stephanie said.

The family only recently learned of CADS’s programs, and Stephanie said she wanted to introduce Kaylee to skiing.

“It’s probably one of the main priorities for me to make sure I’m always keeping an eye out for things we can do,” she said.

Kaylee got transferred to a sit-ski after registration and then was tethered to a Ski-Doo under the watchful eye of a volunteer skier.

The skidoo took Kaylee, the volunteer skier and her mother up the hill, then the volunteer skier guided Kaylee down the hill.

The group did several loops, and Stephanie said she could see the glee on Kaylee’s face.

“She loves it. She’s having a blast. She’s hanging on, she’s slapping the handle wanting to go faster and just having a great time,” Stephanie said.

“By the time she gets down, she’s happy and she wants to go again.”

As she gazed upon her daughter in the sit-ski, Stephanie teared up.

“I just want her to be able to do things everybody else can. It just gives her that opportunity. I’m really proud to say she can,” she said.

“I never thought she would like to go up on a hill and ski down in a sit-ski or anything. Never really thought she would even like it because she doesn’t like getting wind in her face. It’s just heartwarming to see her enjoy something that we enjoy as well.”

Stephanie said Saturday’s program was a “big moment” for her family, who may now start planning trips to the mountains now that skiing has Kaylee’s approval.