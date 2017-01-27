Global previews the Monster Jam as it drives into Winnipeg

The world famous Monster Jam series makes a stop at the MTS Centre Saturday and Sunday.

Massive touring trucks, like Grave Digger and the Northern Nightmare, will compete in front of a packed crowd on Saturday and Sunday.

Global News Morning’s Timm Bruch had a chance to get a sneak preview of the event on Friday, chatting with a couple big name drivers, looking behind the scenes, and even sitting in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles.