Car seat credited for saving life of 4-year-old after two-vehicle crash in Aylmer

Elgin County OPP said without the proper use of a car seat and seat belts, a two-vehicle crash in Aylmer likely would have been fatal.

A 43-year-old Aylmer man is facing one count of careless driving in connection to the crash on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Talbot Line between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road at around 3:40 p.m. on January 24 and found that a white Chevrolet pickup truck travelling eastbound on Talbot Line struck the back of a stationary orange Dodge Caliber that was waiting for a vehicle turning left into a driveway.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver, as well as a four-year-old child in the backseat of the Dodge Caliber, were assessed at the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital.

Police say the car seat was properly installed and everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

“This is a perfect example of a collision that could have been fatal,” said Commander Inspector Fishleigh.

“It was good to see everyone used their safety equipment properly and injuries were minor. Seat belts do save lives and all three people involved were able to go home at the end of the day.”

Anyone requiring information about properly installing car seats is urged to contact your local health unit.