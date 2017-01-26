Wildrose’s Brian Jean ‘prepared to step down’ and run for a merged Alberta conservative party

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said he’s received a clear message from Albertans that conservatives in the province should “pursue unity.”

“When I issued my challenge for conservatives to come together shortly after the last election, I said that we would need to put egos aside for the greater good—that personal self-interest must never come before Alberta,” Jean said in a video released Thursday afternoon.

“And that’s why I am announcing today, that if our members approve a unity agreement with the PC Party, I am prepared to stand down as leader of the Wildrose and to seek the leadership of our single, principled, conservative party in a race to be conducted this summer.”

Watch below: Brian Jean released a video message Thursday afternoon, saying Albertans have told him to “pursue unity” and announcing he’ll be travelling across the province to ask for feedback on the creation of a single, unified conservative party.

Jean’s announcement came just hours after PC leadership candidate Richard Starke proposed a plan for the PCs and Wildrose to work together in the 2019 election while functioning as two separate parties and six months after Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney launched his aggressive “Unite the Right” campaign.

Currently, the Wildrose holds 22 seats in the Alberta legislature, the NDP have a majority with 55 seats and the PCs hold eight seats.

READ MORE: Unite the right poll – Albertans prefer Brian Jean to Jason Kenney as leader

Jean pledged to “defeat NDP MLAs in every region of Alberta” and said he plans to be the province’s next premier.

Watch below from July 29: Former Federal Conservative Cabinet Minister Jason Kenney joined Global Calgary with details on how he plans to unite the right in Alberta.

In the seven-minute video, Jean said if the PC members select a “dance partner that we’ve been looking for” the party must move forward “governed by the grassroots.”

“We must remember that the members will decide the name for Alberta’s conservative movement.”

He asked for feedback on the proposal to unify conservatives and described a “shared vision” that included putting personal gain aside. He also said a new leader must be selected soon.

“Our party must never be a home for cronies who want to use government and politics for their own personal gain. In the last election, Albertans soundly rejected those who put personal ambition ahead of principles.”

Jean said he will be travelling across the province to hold town halls with his team over the next few months to solicit feedback and “seek a clear mandate.”

“I believe in my heart that this is the right thing to do.”

In the PC Party leadership race, Starke is running against Kenney, Stephen Khan and Byron Nelson.

Jean is scheduled to provide more details of his plan on Global News Morning Friday.

Watch below: Richard Starke suggests plan for Alberta PCs and Wildrose to work together