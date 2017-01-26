North Carolina woman shocked after ‘lesbianism’ listed as medical problem on health records

A North Carolina woman said she was taken aback after noticing a health care provider listed “lesbianism” as a medical problem on her health records.

Speaking with WSOC-TV News in Charlotte, Kristina Rodriguez said she had to get some blood work done when she noticed the term was listed on her doctor’s chart as a medical problem.

“It was just real shock to see that listed as a diagnosis,” Rodriguez told the news station. “This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, it could really mess with their self-esteem and could make them think there was something wrong with them.”

Rodriguez told WSOC-TV that her doctor and a director for the Carolinas HealthCare System reached out to her after she filed a complaint. Rodriguez said she was told “lesbianism” was listed as a problem to protect her from being offended.

“I don’t see a need to put that on there to protect me,” Rodriguez said. “He was sort of asking ‘Where would you like us to put it?’ I’m like ‘I don’t want you to put it anywhere’ like why does it need to be on there?” Rodriguez said of the conversation with her doctor.

“He’s like ‘Well, for your protection,’” Rodriguez said. “I don’t need protection for people to not offend me. It’s 2017 it’s very normal for people to have a same-sex partner, you know.”

Rodriguez said she’s not easily offended and admitted that she didn’t think her doctor had any ill intentions when listing the term.

“You know, when I’m with my kids all the time in the store and stuff, people say to me ‘Where’s dad’ or ‘is your husband around,’ that doesn’t offend me, that’s normal. I don’t see a need to put that on there to protect me.”

In a statement to Global News, Carolinas HealthCare System said “sexual orientation is not a clinical diagnosis” and “we will be working closely with our physicians and providers to ensure that information included in medical records is appropriate, respectful and consistent with our belief in the importance of diversity.”

“We strongly support diversity and inclusion in all our interactions with patients, the public and our teammates, including creating an affirming environment for LGBT patients and their families.” The statement reads.