Abolishing accessory fees in Quebec: what does that mean for you?

As of Thursday, Quebec is putting an end to all health accessory fees, making it illegal for patients to be charged for medical services that are covered through public health insurance.

But what does that mean for the average Quebecer?

Critics argue patients are suffering, caught in the middle of a war between doctors and Health Minister Gaétan Barrette.

“People asked for the prohibition of user fees. When you write a law that says that, there are side effects,” Barrette said.

The Quebec government has yet to reach an agreement with some of the associations representing health professionals, including medical specialists. It’s expected that doctors will absorb the fees since patients will no longer have to pay for them.

“They [doctors] have enough money, for sure more than people who had to pay for many years, $200 for eye drops or $10 or $20 for their vaccine,” said Diane Lamarre, Parti Québécois (PQ) health critic.

Those who oppose the abolishing of accessory fees insist the health minister acted too quickly and there aren’t yet new procedures and services in place.

“I think there’s a lot of improvisation. They are not well prepared for this file,” Lamarre said.

This is how the abolishing of accessory fees affects you:

What are accessory fees?

Accessory fees or users fees are charges a patient has to pay for vaccinations and other services that are covered through public health insurance.

The fees can be used for a number of things, including forms, equipment the clinic uses and diagnostic testing.

According to Barrette, in one year, it’s estimated that these users fees could amount to a total of $50 million.

Why were they abolished?

The fees were abolished in a move that is supposed to benefit and protect Quebecers.

Critics had argued Bill 20, Quebec’s health reform legislation that aims to improve access to health services and doctors, violated Canada’s Health Act because it does not permit add-on fees.

What is covered by public health care?

Here is a list of some procedures affected by the new law if they are done outside a hospital or CLSC:

Vaccinations (including for young children)

Ultrasounds

Blood tests

Colonoscopies

Vasectomies

Diagnostic scans

Eye drops

Inserting an IUD

Who will absorb the cost?

The Quebec government is insisting doctors will now have to foot the bill to provide services.

Where can we now get vaccines?

If your doctor is no longer providing vaccinations, you will have to go to a CLSC or hospital instead of a private clinic.

