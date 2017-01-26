Health
January 26, 2017 12:32 pm

Edmonton sees largest week-over-week increase in flu deaths as Alberta death toll hits 34

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Toby Talbot
The number of flu-related deaths in Alberta has climbed to 34 for the 2016-17 season, with the largest week-over-week increase seen in Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its weekly statistics on influenza Thursday.

Since last week, there have been nine more deaths recorded in Edmonton; four more in Calgary; and one more in each of the south, central and north zones.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred), citing  privacy concerns.

READ MORE: Spike in cases of respiratory virus sparks warning from Alberta Heath Services

The first flu-related death in Alberta was reported in Calgary on Dec. 1.

There have been 2,754 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, 32 cases of influenza B and 924 Albertans admitted to hospital with the flu.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.

The weekly flu report for Alberta, released Jan. 26, 2017.

Alberta Health Services

 

Global News

Global News