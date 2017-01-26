Edmonton sees largest week-over-week increase in flu deaths as Alberta death toll hits 34

The number of flu-related deaths in Alberta has climbed to 34 for the 2016-17 season, with the largest week-over-week increase seen in Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its weekly statistics on influenza Thursday.

Since last week, there have been nine more deaths recorded in Edmonton; four more in Calgary; and one more in each of the south, central and north zones.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred), citing privacy concerns.

The first flu-related death in Alberta was reported in Calgary on Dec. 1.

There have been 2,754 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, 32 cases of influenza B and 924 Albertans admitted to hospital with the flu.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.