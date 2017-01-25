Pilot program helping new moms to Canada learn English with their babies

WINNIPEG — A pilot program in Manitoba is helping new moms to Canada start learning English right away, instead of waiting until they can find child care.

The mom and baby class at the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology brings newcomers, who are not familiar with daycare, together for support.

The English as a second language (ESL) classes run each weekday for moms with children 12 months old or younger, and are funded by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada. All students must be permanent residents.

The goal of the program is to remove significant challenges that immigrant or refugee moms may face with language skills while allowing them to take care of their young ones at the same time.