January 25, 2017 8:51 am
Updated: January 25, 2017 9:03 am

Protesters scale large crane at construction site near White House

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Protesters scale large crane at construction site near White House

WASHINGTON – At least seven protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that’s just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.

WATCH: Washington police provide details on protesters on crane

Six people can be seen on the horizontal arm of the crane with ropes connecting them. Some of the people on the crane have objects hanging from ropes attached to them.

Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

