Dan DeSalvo strikes twice in Manitoba Moose victory

The Manitoba Moose earned four of a possible eight points on their Texas road swing.

The Moose defeated the Texas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday in Cedar Park, Texas for their second win in the last three games.

Dan DeSalvo scored both goals for Manitoba. DeSalvo’s team leading 11th and 12th goals of the season both came on the powerplay. DeSalvo has three multi-goal games so far this season. The Moose finished the game 2-for-6 with the man advantage.

Scott Glennie recorded a pair of assists while Jack Roslovic had one helper to extend his point streak to three games. Eric Comrie stopped 27 of 28 shots.

The Moose were handed a 4-3 loss by the Stars just six days ago.

Trailing by two goals in the third period Travis Morin cut the lead in half with his 14th goal of the season. But that would close out the scoring as the Stars couldn’t muster the equalizer and the Moose hung on for a one goal victory. Texas outshot Manitoba 28-25.

The win moves the Moose into a share of sixth place in the Central Division with the Charlotte Checkers. Only the top four teams qualify for the playoffs. And the Moose continue their six game road trip against the Checkers on Friday with the first of back to back games.

