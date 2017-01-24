City of Edmonton wants 1 more seat in the Alberta Legislature

The City of Edmonton wants to see a new provincial riding created in the city to keep up with the population growth.

Right now, 19 of the province’s 87 seats are within the city of Edmonton.

Based on Edmonton’s ongoing population growth, particularly in the city’s southwest, the city voted in favour Tuesday of asking the Alberta Electoral Boundary Commission to adjust the electoral districts, and create a new riding in south Edmonton.

“Over the last eight years, Edmonton’s growth has caused several changes to electoral district populations in the city. Some districts have grown quickly, while others have seen a reduction. During the same period there has also been an increase in Edmonton’s share of the provincial population,” read a report presented to city council Tuesday.

The City would also like to see the electoral boundaries adjusted so they’re fully within the city boundaries.

The City hopes a balance in population between districts can be achieved “to ensure each vote is relatively equal in terms of representation.”

“This is an urbanizing country and this is, I think, the second-most urbanized province within a rapidly urbanizing country and so the seats have to begin to reflect that over time,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“By the numbers, Edmonton’s earned one seat. But I also think it’s important that over time there be per-capita fairness in the allocation of all of the seats around the province.”

The City said the new district should include recently annexed land that currently sits in the Leduc-Beaumont electoral district.

A written submission from Iveson, on behalf of council, will be sent to the Alberta Electoral Boundary Commission by Feb. 8. The City hopes to see an interim report from the Commission by the end of May with a final report ready by the end of October.

“One way or the other, Edmonton should wind up with one more voice at the next election if this process works out fairly,” Iveson said.

The last time a review of the electoral boundaries was completed was in 2010.

The next provincial election is in the spring of 2019.