New eco-friendly, high tech school in Waverley West

WINNIPEG — Over 550 students are now walking on geothermal heated floors and sitting in some the highest technology classrooms in the province.

École South Pointe School, opened its doors earlier this month.

“The first thing I noticed was the school was really big and beautiful,” Celina Zhang, a Grade 6 student said.

The $30 million school offers both English and French immersion options and also has on-site day care. The building incorporates open spaces to encourage kids to gather and interact with other grades.

“There are lots of opportunities such as our living wall for kids to use the building as a way to learn,” Ruthanne Dyck, principal of the school said. “The living wall is a large plant installation surrounded by comfortable seating.”

Much of the technology is eco-friendly; from LED lighting, to recycled material being used for the construction, Dyck said it’s important to pave the way for new buildings in the area.

“We are producing a whole next generation of consumers and we want them to be aware of the impact that their choices have on the world and our environment,” Dyck said.

The new school is a part of a bigger plan for future growth in Waverley West.

“It’s the beginning of a great plan to have five schools in the Waverley West community and École South Pointe School is the first of those five,” Ted Fransen, superintendent of Pembina Trails School Division said.

The school has the capacity to hold 800 students and will teach kindergarten to Grade 8.