Halifax Water working to repair water main leak on Gottingen Street

A water main leak has lifted part of the road along Gottingen Street in Halifax.
Crews with Halifax Water arrived on scene of the leak shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
James Campbell, spokesperson for Halifax Water, said crews will have a better idea exactly what they are dealing with once they start digging in the area.
At this time, it’s considered to be a leak and not a complete break of the water main.
Campbell said there may be some traffic disruptions near the intersection of Gottingen and North Streets on Tuesday afternoon while crews work to repair the leak.
