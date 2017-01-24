Saskatoon weather outlook – cooler air slumps in

After three days of snow, cooler air slumps in but changes are on the horizon!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Nearly three days straight of light snow in Saskatoon is the milestone we’re reaching in the city today.

The snow that continued through the night is creating very slippery road conditions, which prompted RCMP to issue a public advisory reminding motorists to adjust their speed for the icy roads after they responded to 10 collisions between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. CT today.

Temperatures slid back to -15 last night with wind chill values into the -20s this morning, but will rebound up a few more degrees toward -10 for an afternoon high as light snow continues.

Tonight

Snow will finally start to taper off tonight as temperatures fall back a little further into the minus teens.

Wednesday

-24 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill tomorrow morning when you head out the door.

Cloudy skies will comprise the majority of the day, but high pressure is passing by, helping to clear skies out.

The exact timing on the clearing is still a little up in the air – it could occur in the afternoon, but I think it likely won’t be until evening that this low-level cloud gets carved out of the area.

Regardless, it’ll be a cooler day with a daytime high only likely to reach -10, feeling like -18 with wind chill.

Thursday-Friday

An upper ridge of high pressure pushes in later this week, bringing us back into some sunshine.

Temperatures will also warm right up with afternoon highs pushing up into mid-minus single digits on Thursday before pushing up a few more degrees toward freezing on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The upper ridge continues to hold over our area this weekend, helping further warm temperatures toward and likely even above 0 by Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud.

