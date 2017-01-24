Weather
January 24, 2017 9:12 am

Freezing rain closes schools, cancels flights in Maritime provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press

Trees bend under the weight of ice, following two days of freezing rain near Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Some schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are cancelled today ahead of a storm that’s expected to bring freezing rain to the region.

Environment Canada says rain will change to freezing rain in Nova Scotia today, while snow and ice pellets will change to freezing rain in New Brunswick.

The national weather forecaster is warning that significant ice build-up is possible.

All schools in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed, as well as classes in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board and the South Shore Regional School Board, among others.

Meanwhile in New Brunswick, schools in the Anglophone East, Anglophone South and Anglophone West school districts are closed.

Some flights at Fredericton International Airport have already been cancelled.

 

