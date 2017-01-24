Brexit ruling: U.K. can’t leave European Union without Parliament’s approval

Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that only Parliament has the power to trigger the country’s exit from the European Union, not the government, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May but probably not impeding the withdrawal process.

To leave the E.U., Parliament has to invoke Article 50, the E.U. treaty provision that initiates a country’s exit. There will then be a two-year period of negotiation between Britain and the E.U. to determine the terms of the divorce. May had argued that her administration could trigger the departure process, without having to seek approval from lawmakers. But the Supreme Court disagreed.