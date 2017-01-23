One Vancouver woman killed, another seriously injured in car accident in Thailand

The parents of a 20-year-old Vancouver woman are in mourning after their daughter’s vacation in Southeast Asia ended in tragedy.

Ali Lambert was killed and her friend Nezabravka (Nezi) Borislavova, also 20 and from Vancouver, was injured following a serious crash in Thailand.

Borislavova and Lambert were driving a rented jeep in the popular tourist destination of Phuket and on their way to Bangkok when the crash happened.

Lambert’s father, Doug, told Global News his daughter, who was driving at the time of the accident, lost control of the jeep in heavy rains and crashed.

Sadly, she later died of her injuries and her family is now arranging to have Lambert’s body brought home to Vancouver.

Borislavova is still in the Phuket International Hospital in Thailand in serious condition with internal injuries and broken bones.

She had no travel or medical insurance and her friends have started an online fundraising campaign to help cover medical costs and transportation home.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Borislavova has “limited resources through her family” and friends are hoping to raise $50,000 to help the injured 20-year-old. So far, the campaign has raised almost $21,500.

One donation, made in the memory of Lambert, was made for $5,000 by her grandparents, Ray and Niki Bergen.

The message attached said, “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beautiful granddaughter. We wish Nezi a full recovery and would like to meet her when she is back home in Vancouver.”

A recent update to the campaign says the current expenses for Borislavova’s medical treatment total $16,000 and it’s expected she will need to stay in hospital for another two weeks.