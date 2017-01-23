NS justice minister appoints first M’kmaq woman to the judiciary

Nova Scotia has appointed the first Mi’kmaq woman to the provincial judiciary.

Nova Scotia Legal Aid lawyer Catherine Benton becomes only the second Mi’kmaq to become a judge in the province.

In a statement, the Justice Department says Benton worked as a researcher with the Union of Nova Scotia Indians and the Mi’kmaq Grand Council before getting her law degree from Dalhousie in 1993.

Justice Minister Michel Samson also named Ronda van der Hoek, a prosecutor with the Public Prosecution Service, to the bench.

Van der Hoek, from Windsor, has practised law for 19 years and also worked with Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Windsor and Halifax after graduating from Dalhousie Law School.

They were named to provincial and family court.