Rebel staff member alleges she was assaulted at women’s march in Edmonton

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

The Rebel posted video Sunday that appears to show one of its employees being assaulted while covering an Edmonton rally Saturday.

The video shows Rebel Alberta bureau chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, trying to interview a man at the rally, which about 2,000 people attended in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

The man raises his middle finger and says, “Ezra Levant, f*** you.” Levant is a former TV host of the now-defunct Sun News Network and founder of the Rebel, a right-wing news website and activist organization.

Reid can be heard trying to interview the man as he turns his back to the camera. He then turns back and says, “Go away. Get out of my f***ing face.”

The video appears to show the man strike the camera lens and say, “You don’t have the right to film me.”

Watch below: Rebel Media video taken at an Edmonton rally in support of the Women’s March on Washington shows a man striking a camera lens.(CREDIT: Rebel Media/YouTube) Then, someone appears to get between the man and the camera and Reid is heard saying, “He just hit me in the face.” Global News requested a copy of the video Saturday and contacted Edmonton police for information about the incident. In an online post Sunday, the Rebel said Reid filed a complaint with police and that they are now investigating. The post also alleges The Canadian Press, with whom Global News has a contractual relationship, had a reporter at the event who took pictures of the altercation. Late Sunday afternoon, Global News reached out to The Canadian Press but has not yet heard back. The Rebel posted videos and photos of the man who appeared to strike the camera and is offering a $1,000 reward to find “this violent NDP pig.” They suggest circulating his photo online but call on readers not to engage in vigilantism, “however tempting.”