Canada
January 22, 2017 9:33 pm

Rebel staff member alleges she was assaulted at women’s march in Edmonton

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

About 2,000 people show up at a rally at the Alberta legislature on Jan. 21, 2017. The rally was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Ted Bauer/ Global News
A A

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

The Rebel posted video Sunday that appears to show one of its employees being assaulted while covering an Edmonton rally Saturday.

The video shows Rebel Alberta bureau chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, trying to interview a man at the rally, which about 2,000 people attended in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Story continues below
Global News

The man raises his middle finger and says, “Ezra Levant, f*** you.” Levant is a former TV host of the now-defunct Sun News Network and founder of the Rebel, a right-wing news website and activist organization.

Reid can be heard trying to interview the man as he turns his back to the camera. He then turns back and says, “Go away. Get out of my f***ing face.”

The video appears to show the man strike the camera lens and say, “You don’t have the right to film me.”

Watch below: Rebel Media video taken at an Edmonton rally in support of the Women’s March on Washington shows a man striking a camera lens.(CREDIT: Rebel Media/YouTube)

 
Then, someone appears to get between the man and the camera and Reid is heard saying, “He just hit me in the face.”

Global News requested a copy of the video Saturday and contacted Edmonton police for information about the incident.

In an online post Sunday, the Rebel said Reid filed a complaint with police and that they are now investigating. The post also alleges The Canadian Press, with whom Global News has a contractual relationship, had a reporter at the event who took pictures of the altercation.

Late Sunday afternoon, Global News reached out to The Canadian Press but has not yet heard back.

The Rebel posted videos and photos of the man who appeared to strike the camera and is offering a $1,000 reward to find “this violent NDP pig.” They suggest circulating his photo online but call on readers not to engage in vigilantism, “however tempting.”

 
The Rebel made headlines last month when it organized a rally against the provincial carbon tax at the Alberta legislature which attracted hundreds of people.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Legislature
Assault
Ezra Levant
Misogyny
rebel
Rebel Media
Sheila Gunn Reid
Social Media
Women's March on Washington
Women's Rights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News