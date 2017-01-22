‘SNL’ pays tribute to Barack Obama with ‘To Sir, with Love’

Saturday Night Live has said good bye to former President Barack Obama.

One day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, members of the sketch comedy show sang “To Sir, with Love” in tribute to Obama’s eight years in office.

The song featured lyrics like “I know that I am leaving my best friend / a friend who taught me right from wrong / and weak from strong.”

Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata sang the song, near a portrait of Obama, but before ending they offered up a “World’s best president” mug before thanking him.

“Don’t go,” Zamata also pleaded.

The episode, which was hosted by Aziz Ansari, also mocked the inauguration, which they mocked in their latest opening sketch.

