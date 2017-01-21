Thousands of Winnipeggers join in Women’s March on Washington

WINNIPEG — Thousands of people in Winnipeg showed solidarity with men and women worldwide taking part in the Women’s March Saturday.

It was a sight many likely had never seen inside Portage Place Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon. What started as a crowd of hundreds, quickly grew to thousands inside the shopping centre as everyone was welcomed.

Safe to say at least 1,000 people piled in to Portage Place to join in Winnipeg #WomensMarch @globalwinnipeg — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) January 21, 2017

The crowd was so large that hundreds piled on to the streets outside waiting for the march to begin.

Once it kicked off, thousands marched down Portage Avenue to Portage and Main and back.

Honks of support and cheers of solidarity were heard throughout the streets as men, women, and children of all ages and diverse backgrounds marched together as one.