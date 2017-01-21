Vancouver Women’s March expected to attract thousands

Thousands of people are expected to take part in rallies across British Columbia in support of the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

A rally in Vancouver is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Jack Poole Plaza. Protesters will march to the U.S. consulate at 1075 W. Pender Street and the Trump Tower on 1161 W. Georgia St. before looping back to the plaza

Samantha Monckton, one of the organizers of the Vancouver event, said she expected anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people to attend.

“We will doing this in the future, for sure. This is a movement that has just started,” Monckton said.

In Victoria, protesters will gather at Centennial Square at 1 p.m. while a Nanaimo rally is set for 10 a.m. at Diana Krall Plaza.

Marches are already underway, including in Washington, D.C. where an estimated 500,000 people were expected to gather at the National Mall to show U.S. President Donald Trump they won’t be silent over the next four years.

In Sydney, thousands of Australians marched in solidarity in Hyde Park. One organizer said hatred, bigotry and racism are not only America’s problems.

More than 600 marches were planned across the world.

The idea for the Women’s March took off after a number of women posted on social media in the hours after Trump’s election about the need to mobilize. Hundreds of groups quickly joined the cause, pushing a wide range of causes, including abortion rights, gun control, climate change and immigrant rights.

While the march organizers’ “mission and vision” statement never mentions Trump and stresses broad themes, including the message that “women’s rights are human rights,” the unifying factor among those turning out appeared to be deep concern over the new president and dismay that so much of the country voted for him.

– With files from The Associated Press