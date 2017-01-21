Kelowna gathering supports March on Washington

Residents of Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley gathered at The Sails in downtown Kelowna on Saturday in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

Sister marches are happening in cities all across Canada.

The rallies are in support of all human rights and to send a message to leaders that they will be held accountable for actions that victimize others.

The event comes a day after the U.S. presidential inauguration but the mission statement for the March on Washington and its sister marches never mention any specific political leader.