Haligonians react to Donald Trump presidency

Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, and the reaction from Haligonians has been a mixture of worry and hope.

“After listening to all this crap I’ve been getting from the people, I’m kind of starting to like Trump a little bit,” said Leroy Bennett, owner of Bennett’s Barbershop.

He referenced the feedback he has received since putting a Trump all-caps “Make America Great Again” political campaign sign against his shop’s window a few weeks ago.

“Lots of fingers,” said Bennett, referencing physical representations of disapproval.

His shop is decorated with a large amount of posters, fake guns, and oddities.

Trump’s sign, a gift to the shop, was put up as “a joke at the start but not to most people. They don’t want it up there at all.”

The fledgling presidency wasn’t given as accepting a welcome by others.

“I’m pretty afraid for the next four years,” Jaya Ducharme said.

Trump isn’t progressive enough on issues including global warming and international affairs, she added.

“I’m more worried about his cabinet. I think that his cabinet has been filled with a bunch inept people,” Jake Hunt said.

Getting away from politics

During the inauguration ceremony, the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Centre held a one-hour meditation, which was attended by a few people.

“The world’s divided in so many ways anyways but, today, it feels like, energetically, it’s a bit of a crescendo moment,” said Judy Johnson, director of the centre.

She noted that the meditation was about getting away from the politics of the matter.

“We’re not trying to empty our mind. We’re actually trying to fill the mind with the energy of peace,” Johnson said.

Wait and see

Bennett said that, regardless of opinion, all anyone can do now is wait to see what Trump does in his new position.

As of Friday afternoon, Trump’s sign was still against the window.

“I guess I’ll have to take it out of the window after today and I’ll just hang it up on a back wall somewhere. Maybe it’ll be an antique some day,” Bennett said, adding that wishes Trump the best.

“I hope he does great.”