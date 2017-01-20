Dramatic images and video from Donald Trump’s inauguration

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during his inauguration ceremony at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday, pledging that America’s “forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

During his roughly 16-minute speech, his first time addressing the U.S. as commander-in-chief, Trump laid out a bleak picture of the nation.

“Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation,” Trump said. “And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Meanwhile in downtown Washington, police and protesters clashed in a chaotic confrontation that saw officers dressed in riot gear use pepper spray on demonstrators after the windows of several businesses were smashed and vehicles overturned.

