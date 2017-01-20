Dramatic images and video from Donald Trump’s inauguration

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during his inauguration ceremony at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday, pledging that America’s “forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
During his roughly 16-minute speech, his first time addressing the U.S. as commander-in-chief, Trump laid out a bleak picture of the nation.
“Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation,” Trump said. “And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
Anti-Trump protesters refuse to let two men in Air Force uniforms pass check point
Meanwhile in downtown Washington, police and protesters clashed in a chaotic confrontation that saw officers dressed in riot gear use pepper spray on demonstrators after the windows of several businesses were smashed and vehicles overturned.
Here is a look at some of the most dramatic images from the inauguration of Donald J. Trump:
President Donald Trump speaks to the nation during his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office with his wife Melania and son Barron at his side, during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Melania Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump listens to the national anthem after inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gathers in the foreground of the Washington Monument on the National Mall prior to Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama (R) before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) with his wife Melania, and children Barron, Donald, Ivanka and Tiffany at his side during inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spectators gather for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, D.C. January 20, 2017.
Reuters/Adrees Latif
