Alleged shooting threat made against La Loche Community School in Saskatchewan

An alleged threat was made about a potential shooting at La Loche Community School, almost one year to the day a shooting in the northern Saskatchewan community left four people dead and seven others injured.

La Loche RCMP said they received news of the potential threat on Thursday. Officials said it was general in nature and not directed at any one person.

They said further investigation determined there is no legitimate threat at this time.

Staff Sgt. Greg Heuer, commander of the La Loche RCMP detachment, said all threats are taken seriously, especially near the Jan. 22 anniversary of the La Loche school shooting.

“January 22 is on the minds of all La Loche community members, including those at the detachment,” Heuer said in a statement.

“It is not lost on all of us the impact potential threats of this nature can have.”

Classes at La Loche Community School and at Clearwater River School have been cancelled for the day.

“We have come to the decision – as a community – that it would be in everyone’s interest to close the schools for the day. Classes will resume as usual on Tuesday, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre said.

“This was already a difficult time for La Loche, made even more difficult now with this latest threat.”

On Jan. 22, 2016, a then 17-year-old boy shot and killed two boys in a home before heading to the school where two staff members were killed and seven people wounded.

He has pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges and attempted murder and is to be sentenced in the spring.

Heuer said Mounties continue to investigate and their priority is to ensure everyone is safe and secure.

“We will continue to work closely with La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre and the La Loche Community School to ensure everyone feels safe and secure,” Heuer said.

“We encourage community members to contact the detachment if they have information about potential threats or any other concerns.”

St. Pierre said the community is asking for privacy at this time.

“Residents of La Loche are requesting privacy to mark the anniversary of this tragedy as a community and that it should be within the community,” St. Pierre requested.