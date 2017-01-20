Consumer
January 20, 2017 11:06 am

Saskatchewan’s annual inflation rate up 0.6% in December

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan’s annual inflation rate rose 0.6 per cent in December due in part to higher gas prices.

credit/GETTY IMAGES
The annual inflation rate in Saskatchewan rose 0.6 per cent in December, according to numbers released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The increase was partially due to higher gas prices, which were up 5.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, prices were up in five of the eight major categories tracked by the federal agencies.

Transportation, which includes gasoline, was up 2.9 per cent, while alcohol and tobacco were up 2.1 per cent.

Prices were down in two categories – food at -2.3 per cent and housing operations at -0.6 per cent – while clothing prices were unchanged.

Nationally, the consumer price index rose 1.5 per cent, slightly lower than the 1.7 per cent increase economists had expected.

Global News