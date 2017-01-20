Malia Obama scores internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

It’s lights, camera, action for Malia Obama.

After previously interning at HBO and CBS, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama has scored yet another internship, this time with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 18-year-old will start her new stint in the New York offices of The Weinstein Co. in February following a family trip to Palm Springs, Calif.

This vacation comes on the heels of a secret guided trip to Bolivia and Peru that Malia took in late November with a friend, the New York Times revealed on Thursday.

It is not clear what her duties will be at The Weinstein Co., but a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that it may be in the marketing or development departments.

The former first daughter’s first internship in the entertainment industry was in 2014 when she was a production assistant on the CBS show Extant, starring Halle Berry. The following summer, she interned on the popular HBO show Girls after meeting the show’s creator and star Lena Dunham.

In an interview with People in 2012, Michelle said of her daughter: “Malia has expressed some interest in filmmaking. Just like her father, she is an avid reader, and she enjoys movies.”

In September, Malia will attend Harvard University — she put off her acceptance for a year — although her choice of study is being kept under wraps.

According to the studio’s website, The Weinstein Co. is an independent American film studio founded by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein in 2005. The film house is known for many of its award-winning and blockbuster films including The Imitation Game, The Hateful 8 and The King’s Speech.

Weinstein is also a regular donor to Democratic causes and candidates. He has organized several fundraisers for former president Obama and worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.