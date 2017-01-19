Crews respond to downtown Edmonton apartment fire

Fire crews were called to a downtown Edmonton apartment building at around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a suite in the apartment tower, located on Jasper Avenue at 117 Street.

A ladder truck was brought in to help fight the fire.

At this time it’s not known if anyone was inside the suite when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Jasper Avenue was closed to traffic at 118 Street Thursday night.

Global News has a crew on scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

Jasper Avenue is completely closed at 118 street for a fire in high rise above OTR and Famoso. #yeg pic.twitter.com/WRZuoBveIQ — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) January 20, 2017

It appears On the Rocks and Famoso, as well as apartment bldg have been evacuated. #yeg pic.twitter.com/aktrwKQ5hE — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) January 20, 2017

It appears the fire was in three units of this apartment building off Jasper Ave. firefighters in them now with flashlights. #yeg pic.twitter.com/QY9FCO8KnG — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) January 20, 2017

Dozens of people stuck outside, some with pets, some without coats. Evacuated due to fire downtown. #yeg pic.twitter.com/0saNNo6Lex — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) January 20, 2017

More to come…