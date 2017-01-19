Apartment Fire
January 19, 2017 9:43 pm
Updated: January 19, 2017 9:55 pm

Crews respond to downtown Edmonton apartment fire

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton fire crews were called to an apartment fire Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 on Jasper Avenue at 117 Street.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
A A

Fire crews were called to a downtown Edmonton apartment building at around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a suite in the apartment tower, located on Jasper Avenue at 117 Street.

A ladder truck was brought in to help fight the fire.

At this time it’s not known if anyone was inside the suite when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Jasper Avenue was closed to traffic at 118 Street Thursday night.

Global News has a crew on scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

More to come…

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
118 Street
Apartment Fire
Downtown Edmonton apartment fire
Downtown Edmonton fire
Edmonton apartment fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Fire
Jasper Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News