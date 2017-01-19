Crews respond to downtown Edmonton apartment fire
Fire crews were called to a downtown Edmonton apartment building at around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a suite in the apartment tower, located on Jasper Avenue at 117 Street.
A ladder truck was brought in to help fight the fire.
At this time it’s not known if anyone was inside the suite when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Jasper Avenue was closed to traffic at 118 Street Thursday night.
