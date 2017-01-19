Accused Regina murderer Elijah Noname tells his side of the story

Elijah Noname was soft spoken when he took the stand on Thursday in his own defence.

Noname has been charged with the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Nolen Tanner on the night of Halloween in 2013.

He testified that he and Tanner were both at a party in the 500-block of Montreal Street that night.

Noname said he went outside where he smelled bear mace. He found a friend beaten up with cuts all over his face and a bloody mouth. He was worried that somebody had killed his best friend, he said.

Noname testified that he was then stabbed in the lower back. He said he turned around to see Tanner holding a knife in one hand and bear mace in the other.

Noname said he was scared. He said he pulled out his gun, took the safety off, and pulled the trigger twice as Tanner swung at him with the knife.

Noname testified he didn’t run because he didn’t feel like that was an option. He just reacted, he said. Everything happened quickly and he was scared, he said.

He claims he then left the party and went and saw his mom. Halfway to her work he disposed of the gun, he said.

Noname said nobody ever asked him where the gun was.

Noname also testified that he took his mother’s advice to turn himself in.

He told court that he wished he had never gone to the party and he was feeling really badly about everything that had happened.

Crown prosecutor Derek Maher cross-examined Noname about a statement he gave police after the incident. Noname told the court that the statement was false because his legal counsel at the time had advised him not to admit to anything.

The Crown questioned whether Noname had chased Tanner around the house as other witnesses had suggested. Noname stood by his testimony that he had not.

The prosecution also asked Noname about his memory recall for events that happened more than three years ago.

“It was the worst day of my life, so I’m pretty sure I remember certain things that stood out,” Noname said.

The defense is expected to call more witnesses on Friday. Lawyers say the jury could start deliberating as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.