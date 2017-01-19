Saskatoon weather outlook: record breaking heat streak continues

The record breaking heat streak continues before changes move in for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon broke a nearly century-old heat record on Wednesday.

Twenty-one record high temperatures were set across Saskatchewan including Saskatoon that broke a 94-year-old record from 1923 of 5.0 degrees when we climbed to 6.7 degrees in the afternoon.

Another record may be at stake today if we warm up above the previous record high from 46 years ago in 1971 of 3.3 degrees.

Temperatures started out around -3, which felt like -7 with wind chill this morning before warming up to +2 by noon under high thin cloud that’s expected to stick around for the rest of the day.

The mercury should rise up to 4 degrees for a daytime high, thus making this the warmest Jan. 19 in recorded history.

Tonight

High cloud will stick around tonight as temperatures slide back to -3.

Friday

-7 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you wake up tomorrow morning before we rise up to an afternoon high a few degrees above freezing, but just shy of our record high of 3.9 degrees from 1968.

That high cloud is expected to stick around through the day once again under mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend

Cooler air starts to slide in this weekend as the upper ridge that kept us in the heat this week starts to break down.

There is a good chance of snow on Saturday into Sunday, however accumulations are expected to be 2 to 4 centimetres at most.

The disturbance responsible for bringing in some snow will also cause us to stay under cloudy skies through the weekend with daytime highs dropping back below freezing by a degree or so.

Work Week Outlook

We then drop even further back into mid-minus single digits into the work week for daytime highs with lows dipping back into minus double digits by mid-week, which is still above seasonal.

There is a slight chance of flurries under mostly cloudy skies to start the week before we get some more sunny breaks into the middle of the work week.

