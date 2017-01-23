Calgary city council expected to vote in favour of renaming Langevin Bridge

A notice of motion set to go before Calgary city council on Monday will most likely see the iconic Langevin Bridge renamed.

The bridge, which opened in 1910, spans the Bow River, connecting 4 Street S.E. with 4 Avenue S.E.

It was named after Sir Hector-Louis Langevin, one of the Fathers of Confederation. Langevin also played a key role in the establishment and administration of the now-disgraced residential school system.

In the past, council unanimously approved a recommendation from the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Advisory Committee (CAUAC) to address the bridge’s name.

According to the notice of motion, put forth by all 13 councillors and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, the renaming of the bridge would serve as a “sincere act of reconciliation on behalf of the citizens of Calgary.”

“As Canadians, we must acknowledge and understand our past, both the good and bad, and that Hector Langevin, a Father of Confederation and Cabinet Minister, after whom the Langevin Bridge was named after (and whose Ministry funded the first bridge’s construction), played a foundational role in the establishment of the Indian residential school system,” the notice of motion reads.

The proposed new bridge name is Reconciliation Bridge.

A 2015 report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada stated the residential school system amounted to “cultural genocide.”