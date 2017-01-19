Kelowna Rockets lose at home to Moose Jaw Warriors

KELOWNA,B.C. – Opportunities were missed Wednesday night, admits Kelowna Rockets Coach Jason Smith, which contributed to an overtime loss for the Okanagan WHL team.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” said Smith following the 3-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors on home ice . “We didn’t play well enough to win the game.”

“We had a hesitation and a pause in our game, especially in our defensive zone where we spent too much time defending and not enough time in the ‘O’ (offence) zone.”

The Rockets scored in the first period, but the goal was called back on an interference penalty.

Moose Jaw’s Matt Sozanski and Brett Howden scored in the second.

Rockets Nick Merkley and Calvin Thurkauf scored goals in the second and third periods to tie up the game.

With no further scoring in the third, the game went into overtime.

The Warriors Brayden Burke took the game winning goal.

With the loss, the Rockets drop to 26-16-4-0 on the year.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they visit the Vancouver Giants in Langley.