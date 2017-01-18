High snowbanks cause Winnipeg drivers to fear for their safety

WINNIPEG– A woman is at home recovering Wednesday after being hit by a truck while trying to see past a snow bank.

Breanna McMillan said she was dropping off her four-year-old to daycare Tuesday morning when she was struck by what looked like a snow hauling truck.

RELATED: ‘Right now we are trapped’: Winnipegger frustrated sidewalks not cleared after blizzard

She said she couldn’t see past the snowbank and had to slowly inch in to traffic to see when the road was clear to turn on to. All the while, her four-year-old daughter sat in the back seat.

McMillan said she’s frustrated by all of the snowbanks that surround the city.

RELATED: Winnipeg sidewalk clearing going slow after major snowfalls

The city said with three big snow storms already this winter, crews are not only working through the night, but also through the day to get roads clear and snowbanks along major roads cleared.

.@cityofwinnipeg out clearing snowbanks along major city routes. As for your residential area-they say they can't say if and when right now pic.twitter.com/KZx7ZeO2qI — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) January 18, 2017

Ken Allen with the City of Winnipeg said all of his workers and contractors that can be out getting rid of snowbanks, are out. However, at this time he doesn’t know if and when residential areas will be attended to.

More to come