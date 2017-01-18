‘Will and Grace’ officially returning to TV with 10 new episodes

Will and Grace is officially coming back to TV.

The sitcom will return to NBC with 10 new episodes at an undisclosed date in the future.. What’s more, each of the original cast members has signed on to appear: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

Global News reporter Chris Jancelewicz confirmed the news from the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles.

Confirmed: #WillandGrace is returning to NBC in the near future #TCA17 — Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) January 18, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Will & Grace’ cast reunites to discuss 2016 presidential race

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said at TCA. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

“We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September,” Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment added. “And the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will and Grace is one of the best.”

Naturally, each cast member has taken to social media to celebrate the news.

The cast reunited for a 2016 presidential election PSA which was a special nine-minute episode that encouraged Americans to “Vote, honey.” (Watch below)

Many people on social media are excited about the revival news.

The fact that #WillAndGrace is coming back makes me so happy. We will need the shows humor in the coming years! — dj campas (@djcampas) January 18, 2017

#WillAndGrace is the revival we deserve and need! My heart can't take it!!! ❤🙌😭❤🙌😭❤🙌😭 — Jake Threet (@LifeAboutJake) January 18, 2017

YES TO NEW WILL AND GRACE. This year is going to be good. pic.twitter.com/JKbPUZPUnr — Tommy (@QueerHistorian) January 18, 2017

My more uncontrolled reaction: YYYEEESSSSSS WILL AND GRACE IS BACK YES YES YES YES YAAAAASSSS pic.twitter.com/kGyTXihG0c — Steve B (@steveRbu) January 18, 2017

Will & Grace ran for eight seasons and won 16 Emmys out of 83 nominations.

Watch the Will and Grace announcement that NBC revealed to critics today, below.