January 18, 2017 11:57 am

Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine skates for first time since concussion

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is helped by a trainer after being hit during a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7.

Jeffrey T. Barnes / The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine took a step closer to his return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old forward skated for the first time since suffering a concussion Jan. 7 against the Buffalo Sabres. Laine took to the ice with the team’s fitness director before the morning skate.

“This is the next phase,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow to see if he’s going on or not. Then you start augmenting it everyday. It’s a good sign.”

There is still no timetable for Laine’s return. He must go through a full-contact practice without feeling ill before he’s given the green light to play in a game.

The Jets open a four-game homsestand on Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes.

