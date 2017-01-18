Marijuana billboards cropping up in Regina

Billboards aim to get your attention and there has been some popping up in the Queen City that are definitely garnering some buzz.

The billboards are from Erbachay Health Centers which is a medical cannabis dispensary.

There are at least four of these billboards at different locations in Regina including Albert Street and 15th Ave, Victoria Ave and Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street. .

The company is located in Vancouver but as there billboards say they promises to deliver marijuana Canada-wide to those 19-years-or-older.